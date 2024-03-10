Licensed to kill: Unruly boda boda riders put NTSA on the spot

Boda boda riders waiting to pick passengers on the streets of Nairobi.

Photo credit: File
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • One group of road users most at risk of dying on Kenyan roads are motorcyclists.
  • The killer boda bodas have grown exponentially over the past two decades.

