Kitengela road rage: 20 boda boda riders arrested for 'assaulting' female motorist, damaging car

Police in Kitengela are holding 20 boda boda riders after a major crackdown on Friday. The riders allegedly attacked a female motorist and badly damaged her vehicle.

In an incident that went viral on social media on Thursday, dozens of boda boda riders were seen attacking the motorist and her male passenger before damaging his vehicle in broad daylight.

20 boda-boda riders are set to be charged for malicious damage and assault after they were arrested over attacking a hit-and-run vehicle and its occupants.#NTVWeekendEdition pic.twitter.com/oyKxsbbkDa — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) January 20, 2024

One of the riders was heard telling his colleagues to torch the vehicle. The riders were also recorded stealing personal belongings during the melee before the two were saved by police officers.

"Choma choma choma... let's burn it!" he shouted.

The incident was reported at Kitengela Police Station under OB No 98/18/01/2024. The police report stated that the Nissan Juke vehicle registration number KDG 265E driven by Ms Conex Kemuto hit a motorcycle rider and his pillion passenger Felix Delorie as they headed towards Kitengela from Athi River. Mr Delorie sustained lower right leg head and back injuries.

NPS Officers (Kitengela Police Station and DCI) arrested 20 suspects and detained 26 motorbikes on 19th January 2024 in response to an incident that occured within Kitengela Township on 18/1/2024 pic.twitter.com/ycyuV9EKGC — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) January 20, 2024

"The motorist then sped off towards Namanga through the Arusha service lane and hit Mr Bernard Mutinda and his son four-year-old son Hashley Baraka," reads the police report

"She drove towards Old Namanga Road and hit an unidentified motorbike, injuring the pillion passenger Damaris Wandia, who is pregnant, on her left leg and hands. She then hit a pedestrian, Joseph Mutiso Wambua, injuring his right leg and shoulder before she was blocked by rowdy boda boda riders at Enkare.

The badly damaged vehicle was towed to Kitengela police station.

The passenger, Mr Christopher Mutua, sustained injuries to his upper lip, two broken front upper teeth and bruises on his forehead. The driver is in police custody.

However, detectives led by Mr David Ole Shani of Kitengela police station carried out a sting operation on Friday afternoon and arrested 20 people who were captured attacking the motorists. Twenty-six motorcycles were impounded. The suspects will be charged with assault and malicious damage to property.

"We will not allow lawlessness in Kitengela. The riders who are not willing to obey the law will have to move out of Kitengela or face the full wrath of the law. Their action was barbaric," Mr Shani said during the raid.

Isinya sub-County Police Commander Patrick Manyasi said more suspects were on the police radar.

In Nairobi Leo a lady hit a motorcycle killing the driver instantly.



Crowds immediately surrounded her car and allegedly beat her up and destroyed the car 🚗



My thoughts ; as drivers always b alert to ensure u don't take anyone's life



My thoughts ; as drivers always b alert to ensure u don't take anyone's life

"Two wrongs don't make a right and these individuals will serve as a warning to a few others who are used to attacking motorists during accidents," Mr Manyasi said.

Following the incident, Kitengela residents have planned to boycott boda boda services on Sunday.