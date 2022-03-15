Forest Road attack: Suspect Zachariah Nyaoga Obadiah detained for 10 days

By  Hilary Kimuyu  &  Richard Munguti

The boda boda operator who allegedly led a gang of rowdy riders that sexually assaulted a female motorist in Nairobi on March 4 will be detained for 10 days, pending investigations.

