Forest Road attack: Suspect Zachariah Nyaoga Obadiah detained for 10 days

The boda boda operator who allegedly led a gang of rowdy riders that sexually assaulted a female motorist in Nairobi on March 4 will be detained for 10 days, pending investigations.

Zachariah Obadiah Nyaore, who was arrested at the Kenya-Tanzania border town of Isebania on Monday after a week on the run, will cool his heels at Gigiri Police Station, where 16 other suspects are being held.

Senior principal magistrate Robinson Ondieki yesterday said it was a case of great public interest and added that police need sufficient time to conduct thorough investigations.

A viral video that showed violent riders assaulting a female motorist – who was later identified as a diplomat with the World Food Programme – sparked outrage and led to the nationwide crackdown of boda bodas.

The 17 suspects will be investigated for robbery with violence and gender-related offences. Senior Counsel Philip Murgor represented the diplomat in court yesterday.

“I merely passed through the scene of crime to drop a client. My photo was circulated in electronic, print and social media. I was worried and feared for my life, so I decided to go into hiding,” Mr Nyaore, who is registered to a boda boda association that operates from Hazina Estate, told the court.

Volunteer information

Mr Ondieki asked the suspect to volunteer any information he might have in the investigations to exonerate himself. Mr Murgor did not oppose the police request to detain the suspect for 10 days, only saying that “balanced and thorough investigations have to be conducted”.

Inspector Lynvone Mwanzia said Mr Nyaore was arrested as he attempted to flee to Tanzania.

“The violent attack on the diplomat occurred on March 4 at Barabara Tano along Prof. Wangari Mathai Road in Nairobi after she was involved in an accident with a boda boda rider,” said the inspector.

The court heard that boda boda riders surrounded the complainant then assaulted her and, in the process, she lost her iPhone worth Sh130,000. The officer attached to the gender and serious crimes department said Mr Nyaore was arrested as he attempted to flee to Tanzania.

“He was arrested at Isebania as he attempted to enter Tanzania. I need time to review CCTV footage of the scene, study mobile data and record statements from witnesses,” said Ms Mwanzia, adding that other suspects are still at large.

Remanded for 15 days

The other 16, who were remanded for 15 days last Tuesday by Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe, are expected to take plea on March 24.

“Police will process all the suspects then decide whom to charge as some allege they are matatu drivers, conductors, fruit vendors and casual labourers; not boda boda riders,” said Mr Shikwe.

They are James Muema, Samuel Muswahili, Charles Were, Japheth Obano, Hassan Forah, Lincoln Kinyanjui, Joseph Mbugu, Lenson Njururi, Harrison Irungu, Benjamin Githimii, Ignatius Mufwolobo, Martin Maina, Shadrack Luyeku, Shadrack Nyamai, Cliff Oyaro and Joseph Mukambi.

Mr Githimii said he’s a fruit vendor at Ngara Market. “I am a fruit vendor, not a boda boda rider. I was arrested while waiting to board a matatu to my residence. I know nothing about the attack,” he told the court.

Mr Mbugu and Mr Mukambi said they are matatu drivers, while Mr Irungu, Mr Njururi and Mr Oyaro are reportedly matatu conductors. Mr Obano and Mr Mufwolobo said they are casual labourers who were arrested while heading home from work.

“We are parents and we earn our living by ferrying passengers to different destinations. We are not criminals,” said Mr Forah, who was arrested as he returned to Parklands after dropping a client in Pangani.

The case will be mentioned on March 24 for further directions.