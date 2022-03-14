Forest Road assault: Police arrest key suspect

Zachariah Nyaora Obadiah  in cuffs after the arrest.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has arrested Zachariah Nyaora Obadiah at the Kenya-Tanzania border in Sirare.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.