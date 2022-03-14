Forest Road assault: Police arrest key suspect

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has arrested Zachariah Nyaora Obadiah at the Kenya-Tanzania border in Sirare.

Mr Obadiah was wanted over Forest Road female motorist attack.

Obadia, the boda boda operator who has been identified by police as the mastermind of a gang that sexually harassed a diplomat leading to a nationwide crackdown by the state on the sector, has been on the run last as detectives intensified his manhunt, deploying teams across the city and to his rural home in Kisii.

DCI said it had placed Obadia at the scene of crime, and a Nation analysis of the short but scandalous video footage showing the attack on the woman shows a man with a striking resemblance of him yanking open the door to the motorist’s Nissan X-Trail and groping her.