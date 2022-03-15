Female motorist assault: Main suspect presented in court

Zachariah Nyaora Obadia, a boda boda operator who was identified as the mastermind of a gang that sexually harassed a female motorist in Nairobi a week ago at the Milimani Law Courts.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

NMG

Forest road assault: Zachariah Nyaoga Obadia, a boda boda operator who was identified as the mastermind of a gang that sexually harassed a female motorist in Nairobi a week ago was presented at Milimani Law Courts to face assault charges.

