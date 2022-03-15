Female motorist assault: Main suspect presented in court
Forest road assault: Zachariah Nyaoga Obadia, a boda boda operator who was identified as the mastermind of a gang that sexually harassed a female motorist in Nairobi a week ago was presented at Milimani Law Courts to face assault charges.
Dressed in a brown jacket, and a stripped T-shirt, Mr Obadia arrived cuffed at the court on Tuesday morning under heavy police escort.
He was arrested on Monday at the Kenya-Tanzania border.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Obadia was attempting to cross into Tanzania, a week after the uproarious harassment incident that sparked a nationwide crackdown on boda boda operators.
“Obadia, who masterminded the ghastly sexual attack on a woman along Wangari Maathai road, (was) arrested minutes ago at the Kenya-Tanzania border in Sirare,” the DCI said in a statement.