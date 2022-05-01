Leaders pay final tributes as Kibaki buried in Othaya

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto yesterday led Kenyans in paying tribute to former Head of State Mwai Kibaki, describing him as the father of modern Kenya.

Leaders who attended the burial Mass at Othaya Approved School eulogised Mr Kibaki as a leader who transformed the country’s economy during his two terms as president.

Mr Kenyatta said Mr Kibaki’s performance and track record was recognised and emulated by other leaders in Kenya and the world at large.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and other mourners during the funeral ceremony of former President Mwai Kibaki in Othaya yesterday. Photo credit: DPPS

“I am here to bid farewell to our mzee. We thank the people of Othaya and Nyeri at large for allowing mzee to perform exemplarily globally. We will not forget what he has done to our country. My God bless our country and his family,” Mr Kenyatta said.

“The journey that we walked with mzee has not come to an end after his death. We will continue partnering with the family of our late former President.”

Uplifting economy

Dr Ruto said Mr Kibaki accomplished many development programmes geared towards uplifting the economy.

“Mzee Kibaki was able to accomplish many things for this country and he was a great leader. We must be inspired by President Mwai Kibaki and keep the doors of opportunity for many more children in Kenya. It is true that he was the father of modern Kenya,” he said.

The DP further urged Kenyans to honour Mr Kibaki by holding the August 9 General Election peacefully.

“As we celebrate the third president of Kenya, it is up to us to go into this election and make it peaceful,” he said.

Azimio la Umoja presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga mourned Mr Kibaki as a patriot who was resilient in transforming the country.

“We are here, as the family of my late father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, to pay tribute to a great Kenyan leader. He was transformative and was able to bring us together to work for Kenyans,” Mr Odinga told mourners.

Brilliant

“Mwai Kibaki, apart from being brilliant, was a very strong man. When he encountered an accident prior to the 2002 polls, I told our supporters that our captain had only been injured, but the match would proceed,” he added.

Former Head of Civil Service Francis Muthaura, who served in Mr Kibaki’s government, lauded him for driving the country’s economy ahead by empowering the public service and the private sector.

“As members of the public service, we learnt a lot from our president and got a lot of inspiration. He empowered all sectors of our economy and that is why our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew from $14 billion to $60 billion by the time he was leaving office,” Mr Muthaura said.

“He improved the country’s infrastructure and developed the economic recovery and employment creation strategy.”