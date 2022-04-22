World leaders pay tribute to ‘transformative’ Kibaki

World leaders have mourned Kenya’s third president, the late Mwai Kibaki.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni described the late Kibaki as a transformative leader, statesman and a great pan-Africanist.

“This afternoon, I received sad news, announcing the death of H.E. Hon. Emilio Mwai Kibaki, the third President of the Republic of Kenya. This is a sorrowful moment for the people of Kenya, the East African Community and the African Continent,” he posted on his Twitter handle on Friday afternoon.

Museveni said Kibaki played a fundamental role in achieving socio-economic transformation and prosperity for the people of Kenya, adding, “He was active in deepening the roots of African unity and cooperation for peace, development and security.”

“I extend, on behalf of the people of Uganda, heartfelt sympathies to the family of H.E Kibaki, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and all Kenyans, upon the loss of a Great Statesman,” said Museveni.

He called on the young generation to study his exemplary deeds and emulate the Great Son of Africa. “He will be remembered for his faithful and excellent service to his motherland and Africa,” Museveni added.

The EAC secretariat also mourned president Kibaki.

“East Africa Community (EAC) Secretariat conveys deepest sympathy to the family, Government and people of the Republic of Kenya following (the) demise of His Excellency Mwai Kibaki, former President of Kenya today on April 22 2022.”

Burundi president Evariste Ndayishimiye also weighed in.

“It is with deep sorrow and sadness that I learnt of the passing of H.E. Mwai Kibaki, former President of Kenya. My deepest condolences to his family, to my brother Uhuru Kenyatta and to all the people of Kenya. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

Samiah Suluhu of Tanzania was also not left behind.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing on of the third President of Kenya, H.E Mwai Kibaki. Africa has lost one of its finest sons and a dedicated public servant. My condolences to H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta, the bereaved family and all,” she said.

Condolences

Rwanda president Paul Kagame underscored Kibaki’s dedication to the economic transformation.

“My sincere condolences to the people of Kenya and to the family of President Kibaki. His dedication to the economic transformation of Kenya and his work towards regional integration will be remembered for many generations. The people of Rwanda stand with Kenya during this time,” he said.

The European Union said with the passing of Mr Kibaki, not just Kenya, but East Africa and the global community as a whole, had lost a true elder statesman who dedicated his life to public service.