Read: Uhuru's Presidential proclamation on death of Mwai Kibaki

PRESIDENTIAL PROCLAMATION -With Respect To-THE DEATH OF H.E. HON. EMILIO MWAI KIBAKI, C.G.H.

Third President of the Republic of Kenya

SOLEMNLY ISSUED AT STATE HOUSE, NAIROBI

ON THE TWENTY-SECOND DAY OF APRIL, 2022.

Fellow Kenyans,

It is my sorrowful duty to announce to the Nation the passing on of H.E. Emilio Mwai Kibaki, the Third President of the Republic of Kenya.

H.E. Mwai Kibaki lived a dedicated life of public service. We salute a notable father figure in the chronicles of our Nation. A leader who strove so hard and accomplished so much for his country. A Nation he so deeply cherished and served with commitment and an unbending will to improve the lives of our people.

As we mourn this immeasurable loss, we recall with eternal gratitude President Kibaki’s patriotic journey in service to his Country, which can be traced way back to Kenya's fight for liberation.

AS A University Lecturer, a Legislator, Member of Parliament for Five Decades, a Cabinet Minister, Vice-President, Official Leader of Opposition and finally as the Third President of the Republic of Kenya, Emilio Mwai Kibaki was a quintessential patriot, whose legacy of civic responsibility will continue to inspire generations of Kenyans long into the future. We remember the values by which he lived, the ideals he embraced, his dignity, his diligence, candor, and concern for the well-being of all Kenyans.

AS A LEADING FIGURE in Kenya's post-independence history, Mwai Kibaki earned the abiding respect and affection of the people of this Nation and other nations throughout the world. President Kibaki will be forever remembered as the gentleman of Kenyan Politics, a brilliant debater; whose eloquence, wit, and charm won the day, time-and-time again.

His contributions in the Ministry of Finance and as Vice President saw Kenya's economy grow steadily, fueled by a commodities boom, and fiscal and monetary policies that were the backbone of his economic philosophy.

BELIEVING THAT Kenya was once again ripe for vibrant multi-party democracy, President Kibaki exited from Government and led the charge in keeping the Ruling Party accountable. His contributions to the restoration of multi-party democracy as the Leader of the Official Opposition, combined with his track record and impressive credentials, made Mwai Kibaki the natural choice for selection as the Opposition's consensus candidate against my own candidature in the 2002 Presidential Election.

== ON 30TH DECEMBER 2002, Mwai Kibaki was sworn in as the Third President of the Republic of Kenya. He served as Head of State and Government until 9th April 2013. The late former President's administration conceptualized and spearheaded transformation in critical sectors such as Education through the globally lauded Free Primary Education Programme, Infrastructure Developments in Transport and Energy, and increasing the availability and access to Healthcare for his fellow Kenyans. In honour of this great Statesman, Kenya remains committed to maintaining policies that promote economic and social empowerment, democracy, the rule of law, and respect for human rights.

THE LATE PRESIDENT Kibaki championed the realization of the objectives of the East African Community Common Market of trade liberalization for the citizens of the partner states of the East African Community. His inclusive spirit and conviction for economic empowerment transcended the territory of Kenya towards cross-border economic stability.

THE LATE FORMER PRESIDENT'S central role in shepherding Kenya into a new constitutional dispensation at the culmination of a decade's long quest, is a towering legacy that immortalizes President Kibaki. We can take comfort in the inspiring legacy of ideals and examples of devotion to his Country, which he bequeathed to us all more so with the constitutional dispensation.

HIS DEDICATION and love for our Country undoubtedly honours Kenya, East Africa, Africa, and the World. He leaves behind a more united and prosperous Kenya, and a template for servant-leadership, which we must continue to nurture and improve for generations to come. And on his passing, we renew our pledge today in tribute to our great departed Leader.

AS WE MOURN THE PASSING of an Icon, we rejoice in the lifelong companionship he enjoyed with his now-departed wife, Her Excellency Mrs. Lucy Kibaki, and his extended family. Our sincere sympathy to his Children – Judy Wanjiku, Jimmy Kibaki, David Kagai and Tony Githinji, and their families and for all who mourn his passing. As the late Former President served Kenya, Africa, and the World, he remained a deeply devoted family man, an avid golfer, and earnest Friend to many.

TO THEM, WE SAY, while Emilio Mwai Kibaki is no longer with us in body, his spirit, legacy, values and ideals lives on in you and in the limitless ways that he made Kenya immeasurably better. Mwai Kibaki lives on in the hearts of millions of Kenyans, East Africans and Africans who benefited from his leadership, admired his character, and were inspired by his example. Mwai Kibaki lives on in our fond memories of his strength of will, charm, wit, and his passionate love of God, Family, Nation, and Humanity.

IN HONOUR OF THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE LATE FORMER PRESIDENT EMILIO STANLEY MWAI KIBAKI, and on behalf of a grateful Nation, I, UHURU KENYATTA, under the authority vested in me as the President of the Republic of Kenya and the Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, do hereby ORDER and DIRECT: -

I. THAT in testimony of highest of esteem in which all Kenyans hold the person and the memory of President Mwai Kibaki, the Nation will observe a period of national mourning from today until sunset of the day of his interment.

II. THAT President Mwai Kibaki shall be accorded a State Funeral, with full Military Honours and Protocols being rendered and observed;

III. THAT the Flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast at State House and all Kenyan Diplomatic Missions, Public Buildings and Public Grounds, all Military Bases, Posts, and Stations, on all Naval Vessels of the Republic of Kenya, and elsewhere throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya; from today until sunset on the day of his interment; and

IV. THAT the President, the Deputy-President, the Chief Justice, Cabinet Secretaries, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Speaker of the Senate, Kenya’s Diplomats abroad and whomsoever else is so authorized by law, shall not fly the national flag on their official motorcade from today until sunset on the day of his interment.

May President Kibaki’s family be comforted; may his memory be honoured; and may his example be emulated.

ISSUED under the HAND AND SEAL of the President, at State House, Nairobi, on this Twenty-second Day of April the year of our Lord Twenty Twenty-Two.