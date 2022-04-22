Leaders pay glowing tribute to the late Mwai Kibaki

Leaders across the political spectrum have paid tribute to Kenya's third President Mwai Kibaki, who died on Friday aged 90.

They spoke of a statesman, an outstanding economist and a veteran of the struggle to liberate Kenya.

Deputy President William Ruto said Kibaki distinguished himself with a great legacy.

"Almost all of us here worked with him as his ministers. Today, as Kenyans, we have lost a great son of our nation. We are poorer today without him," Ruto said, adding that Kibaki was a great inspiration

Following the death, Dr Ruto has cancelled s his campaign tour of Western.

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga said Kibaki served the country with diligence and transparency.

"It is a sad morning for the people of Kenya as we have lost the third President. He was one of the freedom fighters of our country. He … served the country for many years with diligence and transparency. I had the pleasure to serve under Mwai Kibaki as one of his ministers in roads and public works and finally as the prime minister," he said.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi eulogised Kibaki as a politician who participated in Pan-Africanism and in the liberation of Kenya from the yolk of colonialism.

"He was a politician who then stood very firm and laid the foundation for the economic fruits that Kenya is experiencing today. Indeed, Kibaki was a politician whom Kenyans voted [for] overwhelmingly against all odds in 2002 … Indeed, the country has lost a great son, a pioneering industrialist and an outstanding economist,” he said.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula remembered Kibaki as a man who loved peace.

“He will be remembered as one of the pillars of continental peace in Africa. At very short notice he brought in the UN, eminent persons and the AU to help in resolving our security challenges in the region,” he said.

Martha Karua, who served as justice and constitutional affairs minister in Kibaki’s government, said he will be remembered for his contribution to nation building.

“My condolences to the family and friends of the late President Mwai Kibaki. His enormous contribution to nation building before and during his presidency will forever be remembered. Our prayers are with his family,” she said.

In his message of condolences, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said Kibaki will be remembered for his unique and admirable style of leadership “that singularly focused on the effective management of the affairs of our great nation”.

“The retired President was a sober and reflective statesman who eschewed flippancy in public service. His legendary intolerance for political pettiness and sideshows in favour of national development priorities will remain an entrenched legacy worth of admiration and emulation,” Dr Matiang’i said

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi mourned Kibaki as a gentle leader “who placed Kenya on a pedestal of economic transformation and served our nation with unparalleled dedication, [and] a clear sense of public service and duty for close to half a century”.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi described the retired president as a great leader who will be remembered for the exemplary selfless service he rendered to this Nation while serving as an MP, Cabinet minister and president.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kilifi County, with deep sorrow and sadness I do convey our condolences to the family of the late president H.E Mwai Kibaki.