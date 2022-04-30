Sombre mood as Kibaki makes final lap in the city

The last time President Mwai Kibaki rode down State House Road in a motorcade in 2013, he was exiting the political arena at the end of his 10-year term. His successor, Uhuru Kenyatta, was taking over.

When he rode down the road yesterday, he was leaving the stage for good.

On a day the sky was heavily overcast, the mood in the city and across the country was one of despondency.

Military police and General Service Unit officers had already taken their positions at Lee Funeral Home, manning both gates, moments before 6am.

Kibaki’s family members arrived in three vehicles at 7.55am, escorted by police outriders. They were immediately ushered into the mortuary for the final rites before the service.

Lee Funeral Home manager, Paul Van Brussel, arrived at dawn to organise his team and help prepare the body for the service.

When it was loaded onto the hearse at 8am, the Belgian made sure the casket was well set, inspecting every detail, including door handles of the vehicle.

The glossy hearse emerged from the gates at 8.35am, ready for the journey to State House.

Escorting the hearse were tens of riders and military vehicles.

On arrival at State House, the sky gave in with a drizzle as the Last Post – a military call that marks the final rest of a soldier – trumpeted across the garden.

The full military honours to be accorded to Kibaki were on.

Kibaki’s body left State House for the last time at 9.35am. Then began the slow march to Nyayo Stadium for the state funeral.

In a black suit, a sky-blue shirt and navy-blue tie, President Uhuru Kenyatta looked downcast.

Only 26 months ago, the President escorted his mentor – Daniel arap Moi – on the seven-kilometre stretch to the stadium.

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Joshua Omukata assisted by Mr John Gichohi walked up and down with their radios, issuing instructions and receiving minute-by-minute updates on the state of traffic in the city.

With heads of state and government, diplomats and other dignitaries in town, Mr Omukata was leaving nothing to chance.

But not all went well for some like Mr Andrew Mamati. The 27-year-old hawker stationed himself strategically by Nyayo stadium gate from 4am, hoping to sell cold refreshments.

Unfortunately for him, those arriving opted for hot drinks to beat the biting cold.

Kibaki loathed the flair of public reception. At one point during a visit to Eldoret, he admonished locals who had lined up the streets to cheer him.

Yesterday, hundreds of Kenyans thronged the streets as the cortege, draped in the national flag, wheeled slowly past.

Many hovered outside the funeral home. The young and elderly alike, Kenyans came out in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the proceedings.

Thousands arrived at the stadium as early as 7am to mourn the man who changed the course of the country, and their lives.

There was even a scramble for free umbrellas the government had provided in case of a downpour.

Security was tight in and outof the stadium. Those entering were frisked while police officers surveyed the venue atop perimeter walls.

Kibaki’s body arrived at the stadium at 10.40am. The cortege made a 15-minute lap of honour in the 30,000-seater stadium.

After this military ritual, President Kenyatta led the visiting heads and other dignitaries to give their last respects to Kibaki.

Mr Kenyatta stood by the casket as the leaders viewed the body in turns. They were escorted back to their seats by Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau.

The coffin was on a white platform between two flags; a white one – Kibaki’s presidential standard – and the national flag.

Kibaki’s family members sat in the main tent, their black attire and mood in communion.

Then the eulogies began, and Kibaki was described with awe, colour and glory. A true patriot and gentleman par excellence. Kenyan Mandela. The greatest Kenyan president.

“Kibaki the man. Kibaki the leader. Kibaki the visionary,” President Kenyatta said of his predecessor.

It appeared like it would rain but the city skies held still as the service went on.

Later in the afternoon, the clouds gave way to sunshine as the day’s gloom alternated with brightness.

The canopy of umbrellas ended up shielding those in attendance, and lending the stadium colour and splendour.

Upon conclusion of the service at 3pm, the gun carriage was back to return the coffin to Lee Funeral Home.

When the military vehicles left at 3.05pm to flashes of salutes and the national anthem, the ritual marked the beginning of the end of a long, eventful journey for Kibaki in a city his political career began.