Killing of 4 in Lamu shines spotlight on Linda Boni operation

Three separate attacks in Lamu County that left four people dead and an injured police officer have cast a spotlight on the activities of the multi-agency Operation Amani Boni (OAB).

In September 2015, the national government launched the operation initially dubbed ‘Linda Boni’ with the primary objective being to flush out al-Shabaab militants believed to be hiding in the dense Boni forest.

The operation, which has undergone various rebranding from Linda Boni to Boni Enclave Campaign, Operation Fagia Msitu, is still ongoing in efforts to stabilise Lamu and parts of Garissa, Tana River, Kilifi that border the expansive Boni forest towards the Kenya-Somalia border.

The latest attack happened yesterday when a police patrol vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Witu-Pandanguo road in Mrima wa Faru area. An officer was injured in the explosion.

Two days earlier, a lorry driver and his conductor were killed while motorcycles were torched when heavily armed suspected al-Shabaab militants ambushed vehicles at Mambo Sasa, near Witu on the Lamu-Witu-Garsen route.

And, on Christmas Day, suspected al-Shabaab militants raided Ziwa la Taa village in Pandanguo within Boni forest and killed two people, and torched a house belonging to a National Police Reservist (NPR). Coast Regional Commissioner said the Pandanguo attack was land-related and not insecurity.

Operation success

Now, eight years down the line, Saturday Nation is taking stock of the success of the operation undertaken jointly by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS), Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and national government administration officers.

KDF is designated as the lead agency. The first security operation was launched in June 2014, shortly after the Mpeketoni attack. According to an operational dispatch report obtained by Saturday Nation, al-Shabaab remains a security threat although its capacity to stage regular attacks has been diminished.

The report cites economic, social, and political successes since its launch. Improved security enabled the completion of the 135-kilometre Lamu-Witu-Garsen road, which was commissioned by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 20, 2021.

The road is part of the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor project. OAB Commander Colonel Emmanuel Ptiony said the Lapsset project, which stretches 248 kilometres, was secured in a span of nine months, offering jobs to hundreds of people.

Also, since its operation on May 20 last year, Lamu Port has already undertaken two successful livestock exports to Oman. The report also singles out the education sector. Col Ptiony hinted at the reopening of schools in areas once considered no-go zones.

Saturday Nation also established that the existence of the operation has reduced cases of youth radicalisation and violent extremism. Security agencies have engaged youth in counter-violent extremism strategies and mentorship programmes.

Mr Mohamed Abdallah, a local elder, lauded OAB for enabling the reopening of dispensaries in Basuba and Bar’goni. He also praised KDF soldiers for undertaking routine medical camps and airlifting critically ill patients for further medical assistance.

Lamu Tourism Association (LTA) Executive Officer Ghalib Alwy attributed the improved tourism sector in the area to the security operation.

“The security agencies have done wonders in rebuilding the image of Lamu. This year, we received more than 30,000 domestic and international tourists,” said Mr Alwy.