Fight over land, not Shabaab, to blame for Lamu killings

The government has blamed squabbles over land for the killings that happened on Christmas Day in Ziwa la Taa village in Lamu County.

Those killed were 35-year-old Mwanza Ali Nyae and 30-year-old Rai Bingo Rumba. A house was also torched in what was reported to be a suspected Al-Shabaab attack.

But on Tuesday, Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said the killings were land-related and not by Al-Shabaab militants as alleged.

Nation.Africa established that nearly half of the households at Ziwa la Taa Village have taken refuge at Witu Trading centre, about 12 kilometres away, where they spent the night and returned to the village on Tuesday morning for fear of their security.

The village headman Kennedy Luchu Wabwire said many of the residents had returned to the village after receiving information about the security meeting chaired by Mr Elungata on Tuesday.

“Most of us have come this morning to listen to Mr Elungata. Villagers here are worried about spending their nights in their houses. We feel we might become easy targets for the assailants. But at least, we now have the courage, especially after Elungata’s visit. He has assured us of our protection,” said Mr Wabwire.

The administrator said the state will coordinate with the local government to fast-track land surveys, demarcation, and issuance of title deeds to end cases of insecurity in Lamu.

Mr Elungata, who led a multi-agency security team on a visit to the area of the attack, said the government will not relent until land matters are resolved in Lamu County.

The administrator promised to initiate plans that will see to it that the Katsaka Karibu area is made a location.

Ziwa la Taa Village is within the proposed Katsaka Kairu Location.

According to Mr Elungata, once the location is created, it will be easy for the government to move with speed and ensure residents living in the area are issued with title deeds and other crucial amenities, including police posts, are established.

He also directed that a police post be immediately established to help bolster security in the area and security officers be assigned to protect villagers at Ziwa la Taa Village until January 15 next year when a police station will be in operation in the area.

The government has also deployed security in the entire Lamu to ensure the perpetrators of the Sunday night attack are arrested and prosecuted.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, who accompanied Mr Elungata, called on the State to speed up investigations and ensure that the perpetrators of the attacks are arrested.

“I urge you to remain united. Don’t let anyone divide you. We’re also tired of the tendency where our people are killed yet the attackers aren’t found, arrested, and charged. We want these people to be brought to book to serve as an example to others with similar intentions,” said Mr Timamy.

Mr Elungata’s visit comes at a time when tension has been rife at Ziwa la Taa Village since the Sunday night murder of the two men.

During the Sunday night attacks and killings, the bandits went from one house to the other, ordering people to get out while claiming that they were security agencies.

Those found and who got out were shot and killed.