Police officer, civilian killed in Garissa Al-shabaab attack

A police officer and a civilian were killed in an Al-shabaab attack in Bura East Sub-County, in Garissa.

Mr Thomas Bett, area Deputy County Commissioner said the incident happened about six kilometres from a Chinese construction site on the LAPSSET project.

Another officer is nursing injuries.

The vehicle missed a roadside explosive before it was hit by a rocket propelled grenade according to the DCC.

"The vehicle has six people on board majority being police officers. An explosive missed it but the attackers hit it with an RPG," Mr Bett said by phone.

He said a combined team of security personnel were pursuing the attackers.

A shared report by security agencies indicated that the that Al-shabaab militants attacked a police vehicle between Hayley LAPSSET camp and Garissa.

The vehicle was heading to Garissa this morning when it stepped on an IED that exploded after the vehicle passed, then followed by an RPG attack then heavy gunfire that led to the death of one civilian and two police officers.

Mr Bett maintained only one officer died in the incident.

The vehicle was set ablaze partially damaging it.