Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu who said KNBS paid rent of Sh163.083 million between October 2017 and June 2019 for their headquarters at Real Towers when the premises were not occupied.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

State agency paid Sh300,000 daily for unoccupied space in Upper Hill

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Taxpayers paid Sh299,234 daily as rent for 545 days for unoccupied space after the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) failed to partition it in time for occupation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.