Auditor backs shutdown of cash-strapped parastatals

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

  • Auditor-General says parastatals are critical in implementing government projects and policies.
  • The Treasury has budgeted Sh95.5 billion to partly ease the cash crunch in key parastatals.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has recommended that financially struggling state agencies be scrapped or merged with their parent ministries to curb wastage of public funds.

