Millions in CDF bursary funds unaccounted for, audit shows

Millions of shillings in bursary funds meant for students in tertiary and secondary schools cannot be accounted for in various constituencies, according to audit reports tabled in the National Assembly.

Members of Parliament are in a spot as the reports by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) reveal that millions of shillings are allocated to non-existent students as their details are not provided, but the money is recorded as spent. About Sh120 million from seven constituencies was questioned in the reports tabled by Majority leader Amos Kimunya.

Ms Gathungu says constituencies do not provide the list of students or schools and cannot account for the money, an indication that many students suffer while allocations meant to assist them go into the wrong pockets.

Reports show instances where CDF offices fail to provide admission numbers of beneficiaries and school details such as bank accounts. MPs play a big role in the selection of members of the CDF management teams. Most of them appoint their cronies, including spouses, to manage the fund, creating room for misuse.

No admission numbers

In Chepalungu, the auditor has questioned the Sh46 million disbursed to students as there were no admission numbers of beneficiaries and even supporting schedules of the disbursement.

In Isiolo South, Sh7.8 million disbursed to students is in doubt as there was no acknowledgement by respective beneficiaries. Also questioned is Sh2.5 million paid to two suppliers of oil and lubricants as there were no supporting documents such as requisition forms, quotations or framework agreements.

In Tigania West, Sh698,200 cannot be accounted for as neither students nor institutions acknowledged receipt.

In Mbeere South, Sh23 million could not be verified as there was no documentation by the CDF office.

“Names of approved bursary committee members, bursary committee minutes, vetting minutes, acknowledgement letters or receipts from the receiving institutions for 804 beneficiaries and admission numbers for nine beneficiaries were not provided. In the circumstances, the accuracy and validity of bursaries could not be confirmed,” it reads.

In Njoro, 121,400 disbursed to 26 secondary schools cannot be accounted for. The auditor points out that the admission numbers of the beneficiaries were not provided. Also in question is Sh4.6 million paid for the supply of installation of internet in four wards, namely Njoro, Lare, Mau, Narok and Mauche. Field inspections revealed no installations had been undertaken in Mauche and Njoro wards, hence there was no internet connectivity.

In Seme, the auditor has questioned Sh28 million bursary disbursed without any supporting minutes and distribution criteria.

Further, Ms Gathungu has questioned the expenditure of Sh1.9 million in sports-related projects.

According to the report, supporting documents such as requisitions, inspection and acceptance committee reports, stores records for receiving, recording, issuing out goods, types of items purchased were not provided.

No applications register

In Kajiado West, Ms Gathungu has questioned the use of Sh28 million. The report says there was no bursary applications register to show identification details like names, locations, schools and colleges.

In Kigumo, there is a variance of Sh14 million, which the Auditor General says cannot be accounted for. The list of beneficiaries presented for audit reflected disbursement of Sh13 million, but the amount recorded to have been disbursed is Sh28 million, resulting in unexplained difference of Sh14 million.

In Uriri, Sh1.9 million paid to office employees cannot be accounted for as there are no details such as a payroll to confirm such payments, hence Ms Gathungu says the validity of the expenditure cannot be confirmed.