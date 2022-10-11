Kimunya freed on bail as Sh60m graft trial re-starts

Former National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and two others appeared before the Anti-corruption Court in Milimani on Tuesday for trial in the revived Sh60 million land fraud case, coming days after the High Court reversed their 2020 acquittal.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi granted Mr Kimunya Sh700,000 cash bail to secure his freedom as he prepares to defend himself in the restored graft trial.

His two co-accused, former director of land adjudication Ms Lilian Wangiri and Mr Junghae Wainaina, have been granted Sh1 million cash bail each.

Mr Kimunya will be defending himself against seven criminal counts while Ms Wangiri and Mr Wainaina have eight counts.

Justice Esther Maina of the High Court last week ruled that contrary to the ruling of the trial magistrate court that acquitted the trio, the prosecution had established a strong case against Mr Kimunya, Ms Njenga and Junghae Wainaina (chairman of the board of Midlands Limited).

The judge said they were not supposed to be acquitted but instead they should have been put in defence over allegations of fraud and abuse of office.

She was delivering judgment on an appeal filed by the DPP against the ruling of the magistrate court.

The former Kipipiri MP becomes the first powerful politician in the former regime of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to appear in court over corruption charges.

Defence hearing is scheduled to start on October 31.