MP John Waluke all smiles as he marches to jail

Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke was all smiles as he was escorted to the cells at Milimani Law Courts on Friday, a day after the High Court rejected his bid to quash a 67-years jail term.

The MP presented himself to the police at around midday and was promptly escorted to the court's basement cells, awaiting to be taken to prison.

High Court Judge Esther Maina had rejected his bid to quash the jail terms imposed on him by a Nairobi court last year over fraud and illegal acquisition of Sh313 million through shady deals at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

His business partner, Ms Grace Wakhungu, was also slapped with a jail term of 69 years over the same scandal that happened decades ago. She was arrested immediately after the judgment at the court and was escorted to jail as Mr Waluke sneaked out quietly.

Wakhungu escorted to jail after court upholds conviction

Mr Waluke and Ms Wakhungu were released on Sh10 million and Sh20 million cash bail respectively, after spending three months in jail for theft.

Justice Maina dismissed their appeal, saying the sentences imposed earlier were not excessive but within the law. The judge also pointed out that the invoice they presented before an arbitrator who ended up awarding them millions in compensation were forged, thus they had benefitted illegally.

The two and their firm, Erad Supplies & General Contractors, received over Sh313 million from NCPB over fake claims of breach of contract, in an alleged botched deal to supply some 40,000 metric tonnes of maize to the government in 2004.

Sirisia MP John Waluke at the Milimani Law Courts on October 7, 2022. Photo credit: Sam Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

The prosecution had defended the sentences meted to them, saying they were lawful and fair because they were given the option of a non-custodial sentence in terms of a fine upon consideration of all the circumstances of the case.

Sirisia MP John Waluke (right) and his associate Grace Wakhungu during a past court session. Waluke and Wakhungu would each have to pay a fine of more than Sh1 billion to avoid jail. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group