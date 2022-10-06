Amos Kimunya has case to answer in Sh60m land graft suit, judge says
The High Court has reversed acquittal of former National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and former director of land adjudication Lillian Njenga from the Sh60 million graft case related to land.
Justice Esther Maina on Thursday ruled that DPP had established a strong case and the accused persons should have been put in defence.
The judge ordered Mr Kimunya and his co-accused to present themselves before Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi on October 11, 2022 to defend themselves.
The judge said a warrant of arrest will be issued if they ignore the summon.