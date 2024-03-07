Job seekers

Kikuyu-Kalenjin dominate the civil service

Job seekers mill around a public notice board advertising job opportunities at Odeon Cinema Building along Tom Mboya Street.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
edwinmutai_img

By  Edwin Mutai

Parliamentary Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Report shows that the Luhya community comes in third with 11.83 per cent of public jobs.
  • Findings are contained in a report on a statement sought by nominated Senator Godfrey Osotsi.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Rich counties that have become ‘beggars’

    Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru (centre) with her colleagues during a media briefing in Nairobi

  2. PREMIUM Nairobi land tussle that’s too hot for Alice Wahome

    Alice Wahome

  3. PREMIUM Mary Wambui, Nelson Havi battle over fees for Sh6b cases

  4. PREMIUM Why EACC wants Sh1.6bn from Rubis, Biwott firm

    Rubis Petroleum Station