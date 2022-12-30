Six killed as Kenyan, Rwandan buses collide head on in Uganda

Six people have been killed and several injured after a Kenyan and Rwandan bus collided head on along the Ntungamo-Kabale Highway in western Uganda, with authorities blaming bad weather.

The Thursday accident occurred at Hakabira on top of Rwahi hill in Rwahi town council, Ntumgamo District.

Witnesses said that at around 4pm, the driver of Rwandan-registered Volcano bus changed lanes and crashed into the Kenyan-registered Oxygen bus.

The Volcano bus has come from Kampala and was heading to Rwandan capital Kigali, while the Oxygen bus was travelling to Nairobi from Kigali.

Kigezi regional police commander SSP Ibrahim Saiga said the morning fog could have impaired the drivers’ visibility, leading to the accident.

Mr Saiga said those who were seriously injured in the accident were taken to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital while others were taken to various health units in Rukiga and Ntungamo districts.