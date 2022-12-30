Bus ferrying worshippers to 'Prophet' Owuor’s crusade kills two in Nyamira

A bus carrying worshippers on Thursday evening ploughed through market stalls in Ekerenyo in Nyamira County, killing two people.

The Repentance and Holiness church members were travelling from Migori to Nakuru for the end year's spiritual retreat by Prophet David Owuor when the driver of their bus lost control after hitting a culvert before ramming through the stalls.

One person died on the spot while the other succumbed while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Several other people were injured in the accident.

Ill-fated bus

Nyamira North Sub-County Police boss Patrick Ngeiywa said at least 52 passengers were on board the ill-fated bus when the accident occurred.

In its trail

"It hit a culvert and lost control, veering off the tarmac into stalls flattening about 15 of them in its trail," he told Nation.Africa.

At least nine people were treated in Ekerenyo while several others were rushed to Nyamira Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment, he said.