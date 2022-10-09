Revealed: Meru ‘killer bus’ was a mobile luxury mini club

The bus which was involved in an accident at Subuiga blackspot on the Meru-Nanyuki road was a mobile luxury mini club, it has emerged.

At least 12 people died in the Saturday evening accident.

Dubbed “Party on wheels,” the charcoal black bus offered its passengers an extraordinary party experience while on board.

Fitted with a mini bar, DJ deck, screen monitors and sound system, and comfortable lounge seats with ample dancing space, its patrons were entertained as they enjoyed the beautiful Mt Kenya scenery.

One of the survivors told Nation.Africa that they were headed for Samburu where they planned to spend the night in the jungle.

The scene of the accident where a 14-seater matatu collided head-on with a bus on the Meru-Nanyuki road on October 8, 2022. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

The passengers left Nairobi at 9 am Saturday and made several stopovers before the accident. They traversed the scenic Buuri region as they went around Mt Kenya.

“We were on an adventure trip and we were excited,” he said.

Everyone had carried hand luggage with comfortable wear, swimming costumes and other personal effects.

At the accident scene, beer cans and liquor bottles littered the road.

An eye witness Jacob Mwiti said: “The bus had a club with seats, tables and a liquor section. The passengers appeared to have been partying,” he said.

A DJ mic flag was found among the recovered items.

Buuri West deputy police boss Laura Khatiabi on Sunday said the death toll had risen to 12.

Mr Michael Osiemo, who had suffered head injuries and fractures died at St Theresa Mission Hospital, Kiirua.

She said preliminary investigations indicated the bus driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a 14-seater matatu, before ramming a trailer that was also heading in the same direction.

The impact sent the 14-seater matatu rolling for about 20 metres before it hit a tree.

The bus driver and 10 passengers died on the spot.

Members of the public at the scene of the accident where at least 11 people were killed after a bus collided head-on with a matatu at Subuiga on the Meru-Nanyuki road on October 8, 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy

Nine of those travelling in the matatu belonging to Menany Sacco perished while three others are hospitalised in critical condition. Two passengers suffered slight injuries.

Ms Khatiabi said among the dead are seven males and five females.

Kiirua hospital nurse in charge Francis Kirimi said they received 24 patients on Saturday.





Mr Kirimi said one patient died, three were treated and discharged while 20 are admitted to surgical wards.

He said most of the patients had multiple fractures.Police have identified six of the deceased.

Mr Musa Abdi, the owner of the trailer that was hit by the ill-fated bus, said his driver who was transporting items to Marsabit was shocked after the speeding bus hit his vehicle.

“I have seen the numerous beer bottles scattered on the road. The driver was speeding,” he said.