Four people, including 3 students die in Meru-Isiolo road accident

Four people, among them three secondary school students died after the motorbike they were riding on collided head-on with a matatu at Kwa Koome, along the Ruiri-Isiolo road on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Kelvin Mwika was transporting Win Gatwiri, Tony Mutwiri and Elsy Mwendwa from Rwarera towards Ruiri on their way back to school when the matatu knocked them down.

The impact sent the four tumbling on the newly paved section of the road, killing Mr Mwika and one of the students on the spot.

The other two students suffered severe injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment at Meru Level Five Hospital.

Gatwiri, Mutwiri and Mwika hailed from Mumui sub-location while Mwendwa was from Rei sub location.

Eye witnesses said the matatu driver who was heading towards Isiolo lost control of the vehicle and it abruptly swerved to the opposite lane where it rammed the motorcycle.

Buuri East police boss Joseph Oduor said the four sustained multiple fractures and knocks on various parts of the body.

He said police were investigating why the matatu driver lost his way and drove on the wrong side.

Mr Oduor said the Meru-Ruiri-Isiolo road had been undergoing maintenance and the stretch where the accident occurred had been fully rehabilitated.

“We are investigating what really happened for the driver to lose his way… That section of the road was fully repaired,” he said.