11 killed in Meru-Nanyuki road accident

At least 11 people died and several others injured after a bus ferrying party-goers collided with a matatu and rammed a trailer at the notorious Subuiga blackspot on the Meru-Nanyuki road on Saturday evening.

The bus was overtaking another vehicle as it descended a steep section of the road when it collided head-on with the matatu belonging to Menany Sacco, pushing it over 20 metres off the road.

The scene of the accident where a 14-seater matatu collided head-on with a bus on the Meru-Nanyuki road on October 8, 2022. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

The bus, which was heading towards Meru town, then hit a trailer before coming to a stop.

Police at the scene said seven people, who were in the matatu, died on the spot, while the other four were in the ill-fated bus.

An eye witness Jacob Mwiti said he saw 11 bodies being ferried in a police vehicle.

“It was by sheer luck that the bus did not run over me because I was so close. Fortunately I heard a loud bang and dropped the firewood I was carrying and ducked. The bus hit the matatu and stopped after hitting a trailer,” he said.

Members of the public at the scene of the accident where at least 11 people were killed after a bus collided head-on with a matatu at Subuiga on the Meru-Nanyuki road on October 8, 2022. Photo credit: Courtesy

Mr Mwiti said those who were in the bus were young and appeared to have been heading to a party since they had assorted alcoholic beverages.

“The bus' seats had bottles of beer. The passengers appeared to have been partying or heading to a party,” he said.

A breakdown vehicle prepares to tow away the wreckage of the bus that collided head-on with a 14-seater matatu on the Meru-Nanyuki road on October 8, 2022. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

The bodies were moved to Meru Level Five Hospital mortuary while the injured were admitted to the St Theresa Mission Hospital, Kiirua.

At Kiirua, medics said they had received 27 patients.