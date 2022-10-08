Rider dies, two injured in Kirinyaga accident

A motorcycle rider died and his two passengers seriously injured following an accident along the Makutano- Embu road in Kirinyaga County.

The accident occurred when the boda boda rider crashed into the Ngurubani town bound Toyota Probox from behind on Friday.

The rider who is yet to be identified succumbed to injuries on the spot but his passengers were rescued and rushed to Kimbimbi hospital with serious head injuries for treatment.

Eye witnesses said the motorcycle and the car were heading on the same direction when the tragedy struck.

" We saw the rider speeding before the accident which caused a major traffic snarl-up took place," Ms Mary Wambui, said.

Mr Peter Kimani said he heard a loud sound and ran to the scene.

“On arrival I found the rider dead and his passengers badly wounded," said Mr Kimani.

Residents complained of increasing road accidents and called on the police to enforce traffic rules.

Mwea East police boss Daniel Kitavi said investigations into the fatal accident had been launched.

He told drivers and riders to observe traffic rules.