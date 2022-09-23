3 die, six injured in Sagana matatu accident

Three people died and six others seriously injured in a grisly road accident along the Sagana-Kagio road in Kirinyaga County.

The accident occurred when a Public Service Vehicle collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying two pillion passengers.

The rider and his passengers perished on the spot while six occupants of the matatu were wounded in the Friday accident.

Those injured were rushed to Sagana Health Centre for treatment while the bodies of the deceased were removed to Murang'a Referral Hospital mortuary.

The matatu was heading to Sagana from Kagio town when it crashed into the motorcycle which was coming from the opposite direction.

"I saw the matatu swerve before it collided with the motorcycle," one of the witnesses, Ms Faith Wambui said.

The early morning accident caused a major traffic snarl-up as residents and police blocked the road as they rescued passengers who had been trapped in the matatu.

" It was a serious accident because three young men ridding on a boda boda succumbed to injuries instantly," said Ms Wambui.

Extensively damaged

The matatu and the motorcycle were extensively damaged during the accident and were towed to Sagana police station for inspection.

County police commander Mathew Mang'ira said investigations into the incident had been launched.

"It is true three people have lost their lives but we have commenced investigations to establish the actual circumstances under which the fatal accident took place," said Mr Mang'ira.

Residents said the place where the accident happened is a black spot and called on the government to provide safety bumps to prevent such fatal incidents.