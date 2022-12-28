One dead after another Modern Coast bus plunges into river in Kisii

One person has died while several others have been injured after a Modern Coast bus plunged into River Masosa at Makutano junction in Kisii town.

Kisii Central Police boss Amos Ambasa said the motor vehicle, registration number T247 DKE, was headed to Homa Bay from Mombasa.

The Modern Coast bus that plunged into a river at Makutano Junction in Kisii town on December 28, 2022. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

Mr Ambasa, who spoke to Nation.Africa at the scene of the accident, said the ill-fated bus, which was carrying an unknown number of passengers was reversing at Makutano junction along Kisii Nyamira road where their offices are located.

"The driver failed to control the bus thereby hitting a stationary motor vehicle, Toyota Hiace, registration number KCP 599X, owned by Edgerton Njori Sacco. It got damaged on the left rear side and fatally injured an unknown middle-aged man," said Mr Ambasa.

Locals mill around the Modern Coast bus that plunged into a river at Makutano Junction in Kisii town on December 28, 2022. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

The bus later landed in Masosa River after which an unknown number of passengers were rescued.

The injured have been rushed to different hospitals in Kisii town.

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle was not found at the scene, though reports indicate that he sustained injuries.

The Modern Coast bus that plunged into a river at Makutano Junction in Kisii town on December 28, 2022. Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

The deceased was taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.