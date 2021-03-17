Kenya-Somlia border
Joe Ngari | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Kenya’s options in Indian Ocean border row with Somalia

By  Alex Ndegwa

Nation Media group

The International Court of Justice’s hearings on the boundary dispute between Kenya and Somalia continue without Nairobi’s participation, with Mogadishu set to exploit a legal provision to capitalise on the one-sided proceedings. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  2. WHO experts say use of AstraZeneca jab should continue

  3. PRIME Inquest into Mathare shooting fails to uncover killer police

  4. Murder of Jennifer Wambua shocks court

  5. Covid vaccine: No serious side effects reported in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.