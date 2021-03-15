ICJ starts hearing Kenya-Somalia maritime row case despite protests

A screengrab of Kenya's empty seats at the International Court of Justice on March 15, 2021, when hearings began in the maritime dispute with Somalia.

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • AG Kariuki wanted to make a 30-minute address explaining why Kenya may not participate in the hearings of the case that started in 2014.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) started hearing the maritime dispute between Somalia and Kenya after judges turned down the Kenyan government’s request to address it.

