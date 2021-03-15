Kenya-Somlia border
Kenya to take Somalia border row case to UN Security Council

By  Alex Ndegwa

Kenya will today (Monday) inform the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of its withdrawal from the case on boundary dispute with Somalia citing bias, the next action being a protest to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

