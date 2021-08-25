Covid positivity rate drops to 12.8pc with 1,258 new cases

Covid-19 cases in Kenya have Wednesday increased by 1,258, raising total number of infections to 232,052.

By  Amina Wako

Covid-19 cases in Kenya have Wednesday increased by 1,258, raising the total number of infections recorded so far to 232,052.

