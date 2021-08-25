Pfizer jab approval sparks hope of less apathy for vaccines

Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse reaches for a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccine clinic in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, August 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Robyn Beck | AFP
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

Health experts have expressed optimism that more Kenyans will go for Covid-19 inoculation after a vaccine expected in the country next month received full approval.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.