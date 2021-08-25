Hope as Pfizer jab expected in Kenya, gets full approval

Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer on Monday became the first Covid-19 vaccine to receive full approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Photo credit: Joel Saget | AFP
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group


Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.