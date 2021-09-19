Kenya's Covid cases reach 246,530, death toll at 4,989

  • As of Sunday, 1,433 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 3,246 were in the home-based care programme.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya on Sunday increased to 246,530 after 234 more people tested positive from a sample of 3,737 analysed in the last 24 hours.

