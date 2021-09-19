Kenya's Covid cases reach 246,530, death toll at 4,989

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya on Sunday increased to 246,530 after 234 more people tested positive from a sample of 3,737 analysed in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate dropped to 6.3 per cent from 6.5 per cent the day before, while the number of tests conducted so far rose to 2,498,049.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Kenyan patients numbered 231 and foreigners three and that the the youngest new patient was four years old and the oldest97.

Male patients 118 in number while female patients were 116.

Nairobi County accounted for 49 of the new infections, Kitui 48, Makueni 19,Turkana 14, Nakuru 12, Kiambu and Uasin Gishu 11 each, Kajiado 10, Murang’a nine and Garissa and Mombasa eight each.

Meru County recorded four cases, Nyandarua and Kakamega three each, Laikipia, Machakos, Marsabit, Bungoma, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi and Wajir two each, and Baringo, Kisii, Nandi, Kisumu, Kericho, Kwale, Embu, Homa Bay and Isiolo one each.

Deaths

In a statement, the ministry further announced nine more deaths, raising the toll to 4,980, but explained that they were all late death reports from the audits of facility records in September.

CS Kagwe also announced that 492 more patients had recovered from the disease, 40 of them in hospital and 452 at home, raising the total to 237,945.

As of Sunday, 1,433 patients had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 3,246 were in the home-based care programme.

Of the patients in hospital, 109 were under intensive care, 77 of them on ventilator support, 25 on supplemental oxygen and seven under observation.

Another 505 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 505 of them in general wards and 35 in high dependency units.

Vaccines

As of Sunday, 3,351,109 vaccine doses had been administered across the country, 2,492,173 being first jabs and 2,492,173 second.

The uptake rate of the second dose stood at 34.5 per cent, with the recipients listed as 248,185 people aged 58 years and above, 139,216 health workers, 127,103 teachers, 72,684 security officers and 248,748 ungrouped individuals.