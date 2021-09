Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 8.1m: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8.1 million as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, in its continental Covid-19 dashboard indicated that the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 206,202.

Some 7,454,718 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.