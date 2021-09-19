Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 8.1m: Africa CDC

A nurse prepares to administer Covid-19 vaccine

A nurse prepares to administer Covid-19 vaccine. The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa reached 8.1 million as of September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Addis Ababa

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.