Kenya receives 795,000 Pfizer vaccines

The Pfizer vaccines are the fourth brand to be available in Kenya.

By  Mercy Chelangat

The first consignment of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport yesterday. The 795,000 doses were donated by the US government.

