Easier travel as UK removes Kenya from Covid-19 'red list'

What you need to know:

  • Kenya is among eight countries that will move from the red to the amber list. The others are Bangladesh, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

The UK has removed Kenya from its controversial 'red list' in a move that will ease travel for thousands who traditionally used London as a connecting hub, and improve passenger traffic.

