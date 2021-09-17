Kenya's Covid cases near 246,000, positivity rate down to 5.9pc

A local artist makes face masks from cloth and sells them in Kibera slum, Nairobi County, on April 14, 2020.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP
By  Amina Wako

Kenya on Friday recorded 444 new Covid-19 infections from a sample of 7,511 tested in the last 24 hours, raising its number of confirmed cases to 245,781.

