Kemsa sends Sh200m medical supplies to counties

Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) has dispatched 13 trucks loaded with assorted essential medical supplies worth Sh200 million to more than 37 counties.

The dispatch is part of ongoing efforts to ensure national scale up of the universal health coverage (UHC).

Kemsa acting Chief Executive Officer John Kabuchi said the supplies will be distributed from a devolved network of 11 warehouses in Nairobi, Eldoret, Kakamega, Kisumu, Meru, Mombasa, Nakuru and Nyeri.

“We have end to end visibility of medical supply needs and deliver by trucks, pickups, motorbikes, boats and other transport means," said Mr Kabuchi.

The trucks flagged off on Tuesday morning are heading to health facilities in Turkana, Nakuru, Kwale, Kisii, West Pokot and Marsabit among other counties.