Kemsa sends Sh200m medical supplies to counties

Kemsa acting CEO John Kabuchi said the supplies will be distributed from a devolved network of 11 warehouses in Nairobi, Eldoret, Kakamega, Kisumu, Meru, Mombasa, Nakuru and Nyeri.

Photo credit: Mercy Chelang'at I Nation Media Group
By  Mercy Chelangat

Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) has dispatched 13 trucks loaded with assorted essential medical supplies worth Sh200 million to more than 37 counties.

