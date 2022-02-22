Mombasa activists sentenced to probation over Kemsa scandal prostest

Kemsa warehouse in Nairobi.

The Kemsa warehouse in  Embakasi, Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Five activists and a matatu tout who were arrested for protesting against the embezzlement of the aid fund to fight the Covid-19 pandemic have been handed a six months’ probation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.