No cause for alarm, Kemsa says after sending home 29 managers

The Kemsa warehouse in  Embakasi, Nairobi. The state agency has sent some 29 senior managers on leave.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) has come out to allay any fears of disruption of services at the state agency after it sent 29 senior managers on leave last week.

