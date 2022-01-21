We will eradicate graft at Kemsa, CS Mutahi Kagwe vows

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has vowed to eradicate corruption at the Kenya Medical Supply Authority (Kemsa). Mr Kagwe said the government will clean up Kemsa to enhance efficiency.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.