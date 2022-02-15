Only Kemsa can account for PPE donations, says KNH

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) says that only the government drugs supplier can account for the personal protective equipment (PPE) donated by various well-wishers, including Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, to fight the Covid-19.

KNH Chief Executive Evanson Kamuri, while appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly over a special audit on the utilisation of the Covid funds by the government, said that KNH received the PPE just like any other hospital.

The special audit covers the period from March 13, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

Dr Kaimuri told the committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi that KNH received donations of assorted PPE to fight the pandemic without an indication where they were from.

“We received the donations at the height of the pandemic from Kemsa (Kenya Medical Supplies Authority) just like the other hospitals,” said Dr Kamuri.

Received donations

During the period under review, KNH received donations of masks, ventilators, face shields, gowns and other materials and equipment to fight Covid-19 from Kemsa and other donors.

But a review of the KNH annual report and financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2020, revealed that the donations had not been disclosed, contrary to the Public Finance Management (PFM) Act.

Section 8 of the Act requires that the recipient of a grant or donation from a development partner should record the amount or value of the grant or donation in its books of accounts.

KNH has, however, been accused of failing to take the donations on charge against the requirement of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

“The audit could not ascertain whether some of the items donated to KNH were taken on charge since no store records were availed (sic),” the audit says.

Keep records

Section 159 (2) of the procurement law provides that an accounting officer of a procuring entity, in this case Dr Kamuri, shall record goods, works and services received.

Further, section 162 of the procurement law provides that no inventory shall be used until taken on charge and as a basis for ensuring that all items are properly accounted for and put in proper use as intended by the procuring entity.

At least 21 packages that included unknown amounts of testing kits and preventive gear donated by Mr Ma never landed in Kenya after it being dispatched from Ethiopia.

In an earlier submission to Parliament, the Ministry of Transport, which was to clear a total of 697 quantities, said it received the goods at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) short of the 21 packages.

The National Assembly Committee on Health investigated allegations that Covid-19 donations from Mr Ma and the Chinese government were stolen or diverted on arrival before being sold to Kemsa.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has since stated that neither the Chinese government nor the Jack Ma Foundation have made any complaints because they have determined nothing was stolen.