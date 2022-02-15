Only Kemsa can account for PPE donations, says KNH

Nasal swab for Covid-19 testing

A medic wearing personal protective gear takes a nasal swab for Covid-19 testing. KNH says that only the government drugs supplier, Kemsa, can account for the personal protective equipment donated by various well-wishers.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) says that only the government drugs supplier can account for the personal protective equipment (PPE) donated by various well-wishers, including Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, to fight the Covid-19.

