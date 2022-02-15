Ruto dares Uhuru to release Kemsa scandal report

Deputy President William Ruto has challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to release an investigation file he had promised on the Sh7.8 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority scandal.

Addressing supporters in Kajiado yesterday, the DP alleged that ODM leader Raila Odinga, the presumptive candidate of the Azimio la Umoja movement in the August 9 General Election, had benefitted from the scam.

“This opposition failed. You (Mr Odinga) came and participated in the looting and corruption. You stole even from Kemsa. You have no authority to discuss corruption in government,” Dr Ruto claimed in a Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally in Kimana, Kajiado South.

He alleged that Mr Odinga has been shielding and “sanitising” graft suspects at his Capitol Hill offices in Nairobi, but at the same time claiming to be a saint in politics.

“They infiltrated our government and brought in corruption. They came and have now stolen masks. Can you imagine stealing masks? Then now sanitise the corrupt at Upper Hill. How will they fight corruption?” the DP quipped.

Dr Ruto maintained that he has a right to take credit for Jubilee projects, despite the President’s recent claims in Mombasa that the DP had absconded duties to focus on campaigns.

“Every credit for the Jubilee success comes to us because we were one team. President Kenyatta and I made it happen. Do not come here and teach us about government. You failed in the opposition, whose only role was to shout and make noise,” he said.

The DP said his administration will pump resources into universal healthcare, which was a Jubilee project “before the opposition hijacked the government”.

Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula said Mr Odinga’s time to lead the country had expired. He termed the former Prime Minister as President Kenyatta’s project that has no goodwill from Kenyans.

“Mr Odinga’s time has expired. He cannot bring new ideas in the country. Kenyans should reject ‘Project Raila’,” said the Bungoma senator.

He said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team will revise the competency-based curriculum and ensure education is “completely free”.

The team addressed supporters in Kajiado East and Kajiado South, where they also spoke on the need to revive the ailing economy and create job opportunities for the youth.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki said the President had promised to release the Kemsa report “in 21 days”, which lapsed two years ago.

“The government must release the Kemsa report. President Kenyatta promised Kenyans to table the report in 21 days but it’s almost two years now,” he said.

The senator alleged the opposition is tainted by graft, saying those in Azimio are unable to lead the nation.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa added: “Our competitors have formed corruption cartels, criminal enterprises running the government, yet they have the audacity to malign the DP’s over corruption.”