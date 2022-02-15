Ruto dares Uhuru to release Kemsa scandal report

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses a rally.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group
By  Stanley Ngotho

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto has challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to release an investigation file he had promised on the Sh7.8 billion Kenya Medical Supplies Authority scandal.

