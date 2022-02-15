Gicheru maintains innocence as ICC trial starts

Paul Gicheru

Lawyer Paul Gicheru. 

Photo credit: File
By  Walter Menya  &  Joseph Wangui

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru has pleaded not guilty to the numerous charges facing him for his alleged role in compromising witnesses that were to testify against Deputy President William Ruto at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

