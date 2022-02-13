Prosecutor’s Achilles heel as Gicheru case starts at the ICC

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru whose trial starts on February 15, 2022 at the International Criminal Court.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

Kenyans who had been lined up to testify against Deputy President William Ruto at his collapsed crimes against humanity trial at The Hague will once again be in the spotlight as the trial of lawyer Paul Gicheru starts on Tuesday at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

