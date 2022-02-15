MP aspirant: 24-year-old village girl with big dreams

Ms Linet Chepkorir, 24, on February, 3, 2022. She is the youngest aspirant in the Bomet Woman Representative race and seeks to upstage the old guard.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At 24, Linet Chepkorir, the youngest candidate for the Bomet woman representative seeks to turn tables on seasoned politicians.
  • Ms Chepkorir uses a boda boda in her campaigns, with members of the public contributing cash for her transport and other needs.

When she visited Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence in Nairobi for a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Rift Valley aspirants’ meeting, guards blocked her at the gate.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.