KDF appoints Brig Paul Njuguna as new Spokesman in fresh changes

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has appointed Brigadier Paul Njuguna, best known for his role as spokesman for the Kenyan operation in Somalia under the Linda Nchi plan in 2016, as its spokesman, replacing Brigadier Zipporah Kioko.

The changes were effected on Wednesday after a Defence Council meeting chaired by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who is also the acting Defence CS.

Brig Njuguna is no stranger to the assignment, as he had previously served as KDF Spokesman between 2018 and 2020, before being moved to the National Defence University where he served for at least two years.

A public Information officer, Colonel Njuguna, has also been promoted to the rank Brigadier and appointed to head the strategic communications department at the Department of Defence (DoD).

Military career

Brig Njuguna had been serving as Head of Postgraduate Studies and Director of Corporate Communications at the National Defence University which is based in Nakuru.

In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of a full colonel and appointed KDF Spokesperson, succeeding Col David Obonyo who then proceeded to Tanzania for further studies.

He also served as Spokesperson for the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) during operation ‘Linda Nchi’ while in the rank of a Lt Colonel.

Interestingly, Brig Njuguna has swapped places with Brig Kioko who now heads to the National Defence University.

The changes come at a time when KDF is facing challenges in remaining relevant in the fast-changing communications sector. With the advent of new ways of communicating, and especially on social media, KDF and other government agencies are feeling the pressure to adapt to emerging trends.

Brig Kioko, a woman of firsts

Brigadier Zipporah Kioko. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Brig Njuguna now replaces Brig Kioko, who served in this position since her appointment in 2020. She will be remembered for many firsts.

She was the first Chief of the Strategic Communications Unit, a position she was appointed to in 2022 after serving as KDF Spokesperson for two years, then as a full colonel and the first woman officer to hold that position.

She is also among the highest-ranking female officers at KDF, and was part of the gender mainstreaming efforts in the military initiated by former Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe.