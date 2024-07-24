President William Ruto makes changes in military ranks

President William Ruto has announced changes within the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) ranks just a day after he made a surprising switch on his Defence cabinet Secretary post nomination.

The changes in the military were made following advice made to the Head of State by the Defence Council which Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi chaired.

“The President upheld the Council’s recommendations and made various promotions, postings and appointments of KDF officers,” a statement from the Defence Ministry read in part.

In the new changes where 23 senior military officers have been moved, Major General Stephen James Mutuku was appointed as the Deputy Commandant National Defence College.

Colonel Edward Nyamao was promoted to Brigadier and promoted to Chief of Compensation and Welfare Defence Headquarters.

Colonel Collins Otieno was also promoted to Brigadier and appointed the Chief of Personnel at Headquarters Kenya Army.

Colonel Paul Koech, now a Brigadier and was promoted to Chief of Training.

Mr Clement Nyakundi was equally promoted to Brigadier and appointed Deputy Managing Director Kenya Meat Commission (KMC).

Other Colonels who were promoted to Brigadiers include; Victor Mburu who has been appointed Commander Combat Engineers Brigade, Eric Kitusya who was appointed Chief of Logistics at the Kenya Army Headquarters, Salaash Kantai who was also appointed Commander of the Military Intelligence Corps.

Edward Bandawas appointed Brigade Commander 8 Brigade, Jackson Lemakara has been appointed Commander Embakasi Garrison and Dr Charles Ochieng has been appointed Chief of Naval Medical Services.

In Kenya Air Force changes, Colonel Bernard Oluoch was promoted to brigadier and appointed the Base Commander, of Moi Air Base.

Colonel Eutychus Nyawira was appointed Head of Training Support and Research at the National Defence College.

Nehemiah Kemei, the Chief Executive Officer - Defence SACCO while Lieutenant Colonel Mary Kamau was promoted to Colonel and appointed Colonel of Finance and Audit - Defence National Security Industries.

Changes in the Navy include the appointment of Brigadier John Sankale Kiswaa as Deputy Commander Kenya Navy while Brigadier Peter Shikukuu Chelimo was appointed Director Centre for Security and Strategic Studies - National Defence University Kenya.

Colonel Lazarus Wafula was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Kenya Navy Base – Manda.

Colonel Abraham Biwott was promoted to Brigadier and named Base Commander, Kenya Navy Base in Mtongwe.

Colonel Mohamed Shemote was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Kenya Navy Fleet.